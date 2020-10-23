Star Wars Boba Fett Gets New Exclusive Figure from Diamond Select

Diamond Select Toys has finally expanded their collectibles into a galaxy far, far away with a nice line of 7" figure. Two figures have been announced and we have already seen the Sith Lord Darth Maul, but now the infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett has landed. This iconic Star Wars character has always been popular so it is not surprising he is one of the first figures from Diamond Select. Boba Fett will feature his original trilogy costume and deco and will feature 16 points of articulation. He will be placed in the basic window packaging from Diamond and will come with a nice set of accessories. The bounty hunter will come with alternative hands, his iconic blaster, blaster effect, jet pack effects, and a flamethrower effect for his wrist. Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on this figure line as it could be the start of something wonderful from Diamond.

Boba Fett is back and ready for some 7" action with his newest action figure. With rumors of Boba possibly appearing in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian this might not be a bad collectible pickup. Either way, the Star Wars legend is packed with detail and accessories that can please any fan out there. Boba Fett Collector's Edition Action Figure by Diamond Select is exclusive to the Disney Store and ShopDisney and gets a $24.99 price tag. Links are already live and can be found located here.

"Boba Fett Collector's Edition Action Figure by Diamond Select. The galaxy's most famous bounty hunter is now the ultimate Star Wars collectible with this 7" scale Boba Fett action figure! Packed with accessories, including a blaster, blast effect, and more, it features detailed paint and sculpting, and comes in display-ready packaging."

Magic in the details

Special Collector's Edition Boba Fett Action Figure

Fully poseable with more than 16 points of articulation

Accessories include a blaster, blast effect, flamethrower effect, twin jet thruster effects and alternate hand

Detailed paint and sculpting

Comes in display-ready packaging

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Created by Diamond Select Toys

Exclusive to Disney store and shopDisney.com