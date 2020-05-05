Let's Take A Look At The LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet

Boba Fett has arguably the most iconic helmet in all of Star Wars. Some would argue the stormtrooper, or Darth Vader, or maybe even a clone trooper depending on how old you are. Only one helmet would be said time and time again, and that is the Mandalorian helmet of Star Wars' most famous bounty hunter. Boba Fett's helmet is now part of a new line of sets from LEGO, called the Helmet Collection. These 18 inch tall (or more) replicas of famous Star Wars helmets you build yourself to display proudly in your collection. Three of them are available in stores right now- the stormtrooper, the TIE pilot, and Boba Fett. We got our hands on Fett, so let's take a look at the set and see if we think it is worth a build.

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet Collection Packaging

The bricks come in a sleek, oversized box that is different than anything else LEGO is offering right now. As a huge sucker for great packaging, this is as good as it gets. All four sides feature the finished Boba Fett helmet build and reference photos on the back. All of the usual LEGO info about brick and build size is there s well. Once opened, the instructions come in a booklet with a spine, which makes it way easier to store on a shelf and keep in good shape. The front page features a nice letter about the line and the specific helmet you are building, in this case, Boba Fett

Building Boba

The build itself is 625 bricks. Not too bad, although this is a tedious build. It took me about an hour and change to complete, and I had to pause a couple of times from going cross-eyed looking at all the green bricks. There is a couple of spots where it does get a little confusing placing single bricks on the helmet, but patience is key. the middle bags of bricks are what took the most time, as Boba Fett started to take shape. I really like the sturdy stand you build to hold the helmet as well. It raises it up off the shelf very well, and love the look it gives the completed helmet when done.

The Finished Build

Once completed, you really get a good sense of the quality and thought put into these. They are striving for screen accuracy, and I think they nailed it. Every little detail is there, right down to the scoff at the top of the helmet. Boba Fett's visor on the front is sleek and shiny, and the fact that the rangefinder on the side is moveable is a great touch. I was a little afraid that the helmet would seem jagged and out of sorts because of the bricks, but that is not the case. I especially love the nameplate included for the base, it just adds that one extra touch that it may be lacking without.

Must Buy For Star Wars Collectors

I do not really have anything negative to say about this. It was a good build, with lots of new skills for novice LEGO builders to hone their skills on. It is really hard to stop staring at it, even now as I type this I keep stealing glances at it. I don't even really like Boba Fett all that much and it is hard for me to imagine my Star Wars collection without this. For the $55 price, I think this is a great addition to a collection, and after initially being skeptical on these, I am now all in. Some requests: The Mandalorian, Captain Rex, Commander Cody, Emperor's Royal Guard, Luke's X-Wing Pilot Helmet…I want 'em all. The first three are available in stores now, as well as online. Build on collectors and May the 4th be with you.