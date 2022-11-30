Bow Before The Emperor with Hasbro's Next Star Wars: ROTJ Figure

Hasbro is back and continuing their celebration for the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Just like previous celebration events, plenty of rereleases are on the way and in new card back format. Great evil arises this time as Hasbro unveiled that Emperor Palpatine is back, featuring an updated sculpt. The Black Series figure will come with a cane as well as a fabric cloak and is placed on an enlarged Star Wars: Retro of the Jedi card back. Sadly no electric effects are included, but if you have not purchased that Emperor Palpatine Archive reissue, this figure is calling your name. The Star Wars: The Black Series The Emperor is priced at $24.99, set for a July 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Hasbro Unleashes Some Unlimited Power!

"Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with 6-inch action figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Figure and accessory.

EMPEROR PALPATINE: Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with figures from The Black Series, featuring classic design and packaging!

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI: This Emperor Palpatine action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi — a great gift for any collectors and fans ages 4 and up

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORY: This collectible The Black Series action figure comes with a cane accessory

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A GALAXY OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series collector figures to build up own galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)