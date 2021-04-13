Blitzway Honor's Icon Bruce Lee With Another Tribute Statue

Blitzway continues their 1/4th scale statue series with another tribute to the legendary Bruce Lee. Standing 22.5 inches tall, Mr. Lee is back from the hit martial arts film Way of the Dragon in a recreated fabric outfit. The statue features an incredible likeness to the legend, from muscle definition to a stone textured base. He is sculpted to perfection with highly detailed two nunchakus in hand, making him a true warrior, making him a force that no one will want to in his way. The Bruce Lee Tribute Statue Version 4 1/4 Scale Hybrid Type Statue from Blitzway is priced at $549. The statue is set to release between July – September 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Fans who pre-order early have the ability to get a special Guardian Lion Statue that will be an excellent companion piece for Bruce.

"Bruce Lee: Tribute Statue – ver. 4 (1/4th Scale Hybrid Type Statue) – Blitzway presents the Bruce Lee Tribute Statue ver.4, the new 1/4th scale Superb Scale Statue series. In this project, the Blitzway design & development team captures Bruce Lee's signature charisma, full of controlled power. This statue features Bruce Lee's highly realistic facial expression, his pose that looks like confronting the enemy, his rippling muscles sculpture, and the tightly held two nunchakus. The stone textured base, engraved with his martial-arts moves, shows his fame as a martial-arts master. Now, meet this new 1/4th scale statue, the Blitzway's fourth version in honor of Bruce Lee!"

Specifications: [BW-SS-20901] BruceLee: Tribute Statue – ver. 4 (1/4th Scale Hybrid Type Statue)

Highly detailed likeness of Bruce's portrait and body

Exquisitely tailored outfit

Precise and highly detailed two nunchakus

Newly designed realistic diorama base

One (1) imperial guardian lion statue (Early Pre-Order Bonus)