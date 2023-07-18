Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: captain america, hasbro, Marvel Legends

Bucky Barnes Becomes Captain America For New Walmart Exclusive

Walmart Con 2023 is here and Hasbro has added some new Legends for the event liek Bucky Barnes Captain America

There is a new Captain America in town as Bucky Barnes takes up the mantle of the Star Spangled hero. Hasbro finishes off its Avengers 60th Anniversary celebration with one final release for Walmart Con 2023. The Winter Solider is stepping up after the death of Steve Rogers and honors his legacy. Hasbro brings this new Captain America to life once again with a brand new, updated release with some impressive detail. Bucky will come with a shield, gun, and knife that can both be holstered on his side, as well as a set of swappable hands. Captain America fans will surely not want to miss out on owning this Walmart Exclusive Marvel Legends figure that comes in at $24.99 with a September 2023 release right here. Be on the lookout for more Walmart Con Marvel Legend releases like Joe Fixit and Spider-Man vs. Morbius.

Marvel Legends Captain America Bucky Barnes

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Captain America (Bucky Barnes) and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends Avengers 60th Anniversary action figure is detailed to look like Bucky Barnes as Captain America from Marvel's Captain America comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

BUCKY BARNES: In the wake of Steve Roger's death, his former partner Bucky Barnes must reconcile his own past as a KGB assassin and don the mantle and shield of Captain America

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY: This Captain America Bucky Barnes action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Comics and makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 5 accessories, including alternate hands and shield

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

