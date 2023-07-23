Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends, sdcc

Hasbro Debuts New Marvel Legends X-Men 97' Wolverine Figure

Hasbro has unveiled some new Marvel Legends at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders are arriving for the new wave

The X-Men are back as Marvel Studios is bringing everyone's favorite mutants back to TV with X-Men 97'. Releasing as a continuation of the popular 90s cartoon, these uncanny heroes and villains are ready for some new stories. To help with the new series, Hasbro has unveiled an impressive new set of card-backed Marvel Legends. That is right new animated X-Men 97' figures are on the way, including the main man himself, Wolverine. This mutant has some attitude, and this figure has just that with a sweet design, two head sculpts, and even better packaging. You can not go wrong with Wolverine's yellow and blue X-Suit, and Hasbro delivers with this one. Pre-orders for this new X-Men 97' wave are not live but are expected to release for $24.99 with a Fall 2023 release. Stay tuned for pre-orders right on HasbroPulse.com in the coming weeks, and be sure to check out the new Marvel Knights Build A Figure wave up for pre-order now. Fans can see a closer look at all of these new figures right here with our Hasbro Booth coverage seen right here.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Wolverine, a gruff mutant who's seen more wars than he can count, has healing factor powers and three retractable adamantium claws on each hand. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE figure. This quality 6-inch scale Wolverine figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97! Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."

