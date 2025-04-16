Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Build Star Wars Bounty Hunter Jango Fett's Helmet with LEGO

The force is strong with LEGO as they return to a galaxy far, far away as they debut with brand new selection of Star Wars sets

Article Summary Discover LEGO's new Star Wars Jango Fett helmet set, complete with unique Mandalorian details.

The 616-piece Jango Fett helmet stands 8.5” tall, featuring a bailable base and adjustable antenna.

LEGO's Jango Fett helmet model is ideal for adult Star Wars fans and collectors.

Pre-order the $69.99 LEGO Jango Fett set, releasing May 1, 2025, for a galaxy-inspired building adventure.

LEGO has unveiled a new set of Star Wars sets that are on the way with ships, droids, BrickHeadz, and replica helmets. One of those new sets brings back an iconic bounty hunter from the time before The Clone Wars with Jango Fett. Jango Fett is one of the most iconic bounty hunters in the Star Wars galaxy and was the genetic template for the entire clone army. Introduced in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Jango was hired by Count Dooku to be the basis for the Republic's Grand Army. Unlike the clones created from his DNA, he did request a single unaltered clone for himself, giving him a son, Boba Fett.

This bounty hunter features sleek silver-and-blue Mandalorian armor, and now his helmet is getting its own brick-built LEGO replica. Coming in at 616 pieces, Jango Fett's helmet is nicely crafted, stands 8.5" tall, and features an adjustable rangefinder antenna. The helmet will have a bailable base and will look great, as will some of LEGO's other Star Wars helmet replicas, like Commander Cody, Stormtrooper, and The Mandalorian. The LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett Replica set is priced at $69.99 and is set for May 1, 2025, and pre-orders are already live.

LEGO Star Wars – Jango Fett Helmet

"Pay homage to one of the best bounty hunters in the galaxy with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Jango Fett Helmet buildable model kit for adults (75408). Immerse yourself in a challenging, hands-on project, using LEGO bricks to recreate unique details of the helmet worn by Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones™, including the adjustable rangefinder antenna."

"This buildable helmet comes with step-by-step instructions, or you can download the LEGO Builder app, which lets you zoom, rotate and visualize a 3D digital version of this construction model as you build. Part of a collectible series of LEGO Star Wars helmets (sold separately), this fantasy-adventure set makes a great treat for yourself or a creative gift for other adult Star Wars fans, whether they are experienced LEGO builders or newcomers to brick-building."

