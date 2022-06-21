Buzz Lightyear and Sox are Ready for Action with Beast Kingdom

Another Lightyear collectible is here as Beast Kingdom debut their next Staging Your Dreams Diorama Statue. Buzz Lightyear and Sox are together again, featuring the new Alpha Suit from the film. The highly detailed suit is beautifully sculpted, showcasing similarity to the Buzz we all love from Toy Story. Two head sculpts will be featured with the classic purple cap as well as the new Buzz with hair design. Sox also makes an appearance in this diorama, adding a more dynamic design. The whole statue stands 6" tall, and this new D-Stage statue is priced at $44.99 with a July 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to check out all of the other new Lightyear releases coming soon from Beast Kingdom.

"Join the bravest astronaut in the universe as he flies into infinity and beyond! Buzz Lightyear is ready to rock our worlds in his first solo movie outing this holiday season. Disney Pixar's 'Lightyear', follows our hero as he traverses distant planets in pursuit of an evil alien race hellbent on destruction! Follow our space faring hero as he sets off on a series of exciting adventures brought to fans from the minds of Toy Story!"

"Under 'Staging Your Dreams' diorama collection, Beast Kingdom launches the D-Stage 110 Lightyear. Bringing to life an accurate depiction of Buzz Lightyear from the latest movie, each detail from the highly anticipated upgraded suit is on show! Standing in his signature pose with his new robotic cat 'Sox' by his side, the new diorama is for fans of one of the most courageous characters from the world of Pixar. Collect your set, which includes an exclusive figure base only from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."