Camouflage Activated with Two New Hiya Toys Alien Vs. Predator Figures

Hiya Toy is back with more PX Previews Exclusive 1/18th scale Predator figures from Alien vs. Predator. This massive line continues to grow with another Celtic and Chopper hunter release, who return with a brand new active camouflage design. Both figures will stand roughly 3.75″ tall and will showcase the new translucent blue and black camo decos. Just like their previous releases both Celt and Chopper will include a variety of accessories with swappable hands and weapons like the combistick, skulls, and added blades. Depending on the collection, both Alien vs. Predator figures will be a nice figure to add to your collection, and they will be priced at $19.99 and will release in May 2022. Pre-orders are live here and will also be able to be acquired through your local comic book store.

"AVP ACTIVE CAMOUFLAGE CELTIC PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE – From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive. Hiya Toys returns with a new deco for an old favorite. The Celtic Predator is one of a trio of Yautja that initially appears in Antarctica to hunt xenomorphs. While retaining the same form as its predecessor, this figure shows the Celtic Predator activating stealth mode like in the movie! This 1/18 scale figure stands about 4.6″ tall and comes complete with the now-standard extended wristblades, a combistick in both extended and retratcted mode, and a shruiken with extended blades."

"AVP ACTIVE CAMOUFLAGE CHOPPER PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE – From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive. Hiya Toys returns with a new deco for an old favorite. Chopper was the middle of the three brothers; distracted by the humans, he failed to slay any Xenomorphs during the ritual hunt and was quickly ambushed and killed by Grid! this figure shows the Chopper Predator activating stealth mode, just like in the movie. This 1/18 scale figure stands about 4.6″ tall and comes complete with extended wristblades on both hands, and two special short spears with skull."