Captain Carter and Hydra Stomper Coming Soon to Hot Toys

Hot Toys has already started off their 1/6th scale Marvel Studios What If…? figure line with a bang. Zombie Hunter Spider-Man is kicking off the line, but it looks like Hot Toys is not stopping there. The company has teased another figure on the way as Captain Carter, and the Hydra Stomper who are ready to kick some Nazi butt. No one knows how Peggy Carter gets the super soldier serum yet, but we will as we explore that Multiverse with Marvel Studios' new animated show coming on August 11 to Disney+.

Captain Carter has been the frontrunner of all the promotional material for the series, so it is no surprise that she will be getting the 1/6th scale treatment. The biggest surprise, though is that Steve Rogers and his Hydra Stomper mech will be joining the fight! This massive mech will be coming to 1/6 scale proportions as it is faithfully recreated from the upcoming What If…? Series and will even include a Steve Rogers to ride inside. Thankfully, Hot Toys has showcased this behemoth during their Showcase showing off the height of the Hydra Stomper compared to Captain Carter. These two will make quite the team, and collectors will definitely have to clear up some shelving space to display them together.

No release date or price has been revealed for these two just yet, but with them already on display, I'm sure we will see them soon. I am more curious about if each will be sold solo or if there will be a Captain Carter and Hydra Stomper Deluxe set that will include both. Either way, Marvel fans will be dishing out some serious cash to get their hands on these two. Be sure to check the Zombie Hunter Spider-Man who has pre-orders up here, and keep your eyes out for the Zombie Captain America figures also coming from Hot Toys….