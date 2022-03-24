Card Back G.I. Joe Classified 6" Exclusive Figures Up for Pre-Order

Hasbro has really knocked it out of the park with the 6" G.I. Joe Classified Series figure line. The latest craze was the arrival of the B.A.Ts and more soldiers for Cobra Commanders army. However, the next best thing has finally arrived as Walmart Con kicks off today and includes the arrival of Retro Card Back G.I. Joe Classified figures. That is right, 6" collectors can remember the nostalgia of the 3.75" line with the Classified line. Four figures dropped today with love for both sides with the Baroness, Destro, Lady Jaye, and Gung-Ho. All figures feature a new retro deco compared to their previous release and a great set of accessories.

It is the packaging this time that really gets me excited with a complete recreation of that classic G.I. Joe style we all love and bigger this time. Each G.I. Joe Classified Card Back figure is a Walmart Exclusive and is priced at $22.97. They are expected to release in September 2022, and pre-orders are live right here and be aware Walmart Con is being crappy as usual, so patient grasshoppers. I hope Hasbro continues to drop these classic card back figures as I know I want a Cobra Commander to display.

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe. This Destro figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and 5 character-inspired accessories. And with classic package art, the G.I. Joe Classified Series package will make a mark on shelves."

Destro is the faceless power behind M.A.R.S., the largest manufacturer of state-of-the-art weaponry.

This Lady Jaye figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and 8 character-inspired accessories.

Born into a large back-swamp Cajun clan, Gung-Ho won a reputation as a bare-knuckle brawler, joined the Marines at 18, and graduated top of his class from boot camp

This Baroness figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and 6 character-inspired accessories.