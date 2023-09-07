Posted in: Collectibles, DC Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, dc direct, McFarlane Toys

Catoman is Ready for a Night of Crime with a New DC Direct Statue

A new set of statues are on the way from DC Direct as we revisit the deadly world of Gotham City, including the arrival of Catwoman

Prepare to be bewitched and keep your safe locked as Catwoman is back as she gets a brand-new DC Direct 1:8 statue. The artwork of comic book artist J. Scott Campbell inspires this statue of the seductive burglar that has stolen the Bat's heart. Batman fans will be impressed by this piece as it captures the essence of Catwoman and all of her feline grace. Coming in at 10" tall, Selina Kyle is featured in her classic DC Comics costume, with J. Scott Campbell's artwork capturing every curve, every line, and all of her details perfectly. From her stunning emerald eyes, skin-tight costume, and even trusty whip, this statue is a true work of DC Comics art that brings Campbell's vision to life in 3D. McFarlane Toys x DC Direct will have fans purring with delight as they welcome this lady into their growing Batcave with a design that only J. Scott Campbell could create. This is a piece that Catwoman would easily steal herself, and Batman and Gotham City nuts will be able to find this anti-heroine right here for $139.99. She is expected to arrive in November 2023, and be on the lookout for more DC Direct statues dropping soon.

Catwoman by J. Scott Campbell (DC Cover Girls)

"One of the most iconic and premier cover artists takes over the DC Cover Girls Statue line with a stunning first statue. Don't miss out on Catwoman designed by J. Scott Campbell in 1:8th scale. In her classic purple costume, the statue perfectly highlights the character and the art style of J. Scott Campbell."

Product Features:

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 10" tall (including base).

Made of polyresin

Statue is based on artwork by J. Scott Campbell

Packaged in 4-color closed box

1:8th Scale Statue

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!