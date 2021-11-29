Catwoman Steals the Day With Her Upcoming Prime 1 Studio Statue

Prime 1 Studio is back with another incredible DC Comics statue as Catwoman is here to steal your hearts. Standing at 27" tall, this statue features Batman's flam with a sculpt that is inspired by Lee Bermejo's Catwoman #25 variant cover. While the standard statue is nice, the deluxe has all the extra features with four swappable heads, interchangeable left arms, and even some head stands to create some busts. To make things even more exciting, this statue is limited to only 300 pieces and will even include a special A4 art print signed by Lee Bermejo.

Displayed on her Gotham City base, Catwoman is sculpted to perfection by the Prime 1 Studio team. Each one of her swappable heads adds more character to the design and allows for a wide range of display options. From winking faces to attachable backpack loot, this DC Comics statue will be a necessary addition to any Batcave or Cat-loving collection. The price and release date are unknown at the moment, but pre-orders will arrive right here at the Prime 1 Store tomorrow (November 30, 2021).

"Prime 1 Studio is both proud and excited to present the latest addition to the pantheon of 1:3 Scale Museum Masterline DC Comics statues: Catwoman Deluxe Bonus Version Concept Design by Lee Bermejo! Inspired by Lee Bermejo's Catwoman #25 variant cover, Catwoman sneaks stealthily over Gotham's rooftops to take what is hers and no one's gonna stop her! Selina Kyle's athletic physique is on full display in this stunning tour-de-force from the talented minds and hands of the Prime 1 Studio stable of artists!"

"The Deluxe Bonus Version not only allows you to expand on your Catwoman storytelling by offering three (3) Swappable Heads: serious, smiling or winking…one for every occasion…but this Deluxe Bonus Version also comes with one (1) additional Bonus Head: where Selina's beautifully coiffed hair and sly, inviting look are on full display. She can also either be holding her bag of loot or lifting her goggles via her two (2) Swappable Left Arms! Store the extra heads on each of their own head stands for convenience. And that's not all, this 300 limited Deluxe Bonus Version will include a Special A4 Size Art Print Hand-Signed by Lee Bermejo."

"Selina is firmly footed on her Gotham City-themed base. She slips past her namesake creature right before she's about to launch herself into the night with her trusty whip…laden with treasures taken from Gotham's elite, as they should be! When the cat is away, the mice will play…but don't wait for Catwoman Deluxe Bonus Version to go away! Pre-order her now from our official online store for the Bonus Version to complete your Prime 1 Studio Lee Bermejo statue collection!"

[Product Specifications]

Statue Size approximately over 27 inches tall [H:69cm W:42cm D:42cm]

Three (3) Swappable Heads

Two (2) Swappable Left Arms

Two (2) Head Stands

Gotham City-themed rooftop base

One (1) Swappable Bonus Head [BONUS PART]

One (1) Bonus Head Stand [BONUS PART]

One (1) Special A4 Size Art Print Hand-Signed by Lee Bermejo [BONUS PART]