Celebrate the Holidays with the New LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar

LEGO is really cashing in on Advent Calendars this year, and who can blame them they are perfect to countdown the holidays with. We have already seen some of these debut already, like the world of Star Wars also joining in on the holiday festivities. This time it looks like we are entering the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with a new 334 piece set that is loaded with magical goodies. Harry Potter is one of those movies that is not necessarily a Christmas film, but the films usually have some weight around the holidays. This set is a fun way to show off some of those winter scenes and showcase your love for the Harry Potter world. So far, 7 mini-figures will be found in the set with big characters like Sirius Black, Moaning Myrtle, Lord Voldemort, Nymphadora Tonks, and more. So many fun sets and magical items are found inside here, and I can not spoil them all for you. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is priced at $44.99, and pre-orders can be found here starting September 1, 2022.

"Give Harry Potter™ fans aged 7+ a magical buildup to Christmas with the movie-themed LEGO® Harry Potter Advent Calendar (76404). With 24 daily gifts to be revealed, the play possibilities grow every day. Starting December 1st, there's a door to open each day with a surprise Harry Potter toy hidden inside. The toys include 7 minifigures – Harry Potter, Sirius Black™, Moaning Myrtle™, Lord Voldemort™, Horace Slughorn, Nymphadora Tonks™ and Neville Longbottom™ – and iconic items from the Harry Potter movies. The first 3 toys make a scene from the first movie, the next 3 days make a scene from the second movie, and so on."

"As Christmas Day approaches, kids will be able to create more magical movie moments and combine the toys to conjure up endless enchanting adventures of their own. There's even a board game to play once all the doors have been opened. With so andmany ways to play, the magic will last all year!"

Includes 7 minifigures – Harry Potter™, Sirius Black™, Moaning Myrtle™, Lord Voldemort™, Horace Slughorn, Nymphadora Tonks™ and Neville Longbottom™, plus iconic items from the Harry Potter movies

Movie scenes to build – Toys from the first 3 days make a scene from the first movie, the next 3 days make a scene from the second movie, etc. Kids can also conjure up endless adventures of their own

Many ways to play – The toys from this holiday calendar combine easily with other LEGO® Harry Potter™ sets to provide even more play-and-display possibilities

Game included – Once all the doors have been opened, there's a game included for kids to play using their newly acquired Harry Potter™ toys

Part of an extensive range – LEGO® Harry Potter™ playsets put favorite characters, familiar locations and magical adventures into the hands of all young wizards, witches and Muggles™