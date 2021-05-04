Dracula Is Back With Star Ace New Scars of Dracula 2.0 Statue

One can never forget the magic that Christopher Lee brought to the silver screen with his legendary roles over the years. One of these roles was his portrayal of Dracula, as seen in the 1970 film Scars of Dracula. Standing roughly 20" tall, this statue shows off the terror of Christopher Lee's Dracula with a beautifully tailored fabric costume. The Scars of Dracula 2.0 Deluxe statue will also feature some LED effects like blood-red light-up eyes are only seen once the light is activated. The Star Ace Toys statue will also feature a light-up castle base that will have a removable and wearable ring that has the lords crest on it. Dracula is out for blood, and fans will not want to miss out on this blood-thirsty collectible from Star Ace Toys. Pre-orders have arrived on Sideshow Collectibles for $480, he is set to release between September – November 2021, and links are currently live and located here.

