Cinderella Receives Disney Designer Collection Limited Edition Doll

Disney has been slowly dishing out some pretty incredible Designer Collection Ultimate Princess Celebration dolls. These dolls are more than just your average collectibles, as they are designed by artists for the Walt Disney Company. Each doll had a lot of heart put into them by the creator from a Disney memory that helped fuel and inspire this version of the Princess. This time is Cinderella's time to step into the spotlight with her new 12" Limited Edition Doll. Daria Vinogradova designed this version of Cinderella with inspiration from her iconic magical transformation scene. Our princess is ready to strut her stuff with a beautifully tailored dress that will make her stand out in any setting. She will come in nice boxed packaging with her castle displayed behind her. These Disney Princess Dolls are quite limited, and Cinderella will get a 9,800 piece release and a $129.99 price tag. Disney fans can buy her right now here, and be sure to check out all of the other princesses also available.

"Daria Vinogradova is a design manager and artist for the Walt Disney Company, who heads up a team and works on many magical products. Growing up in Rybinsk, Russia, Daria remembers Walt Disney's Cinderella being the first Disney film she watched. The movie inspired Daria's love of drawing and creating — so much so that it led to her designing hundreds of paper dolls and thousands of fashions for them. Her projects were always spread out all over the floor (just ask her mom!). "

"The iconic transformation scene in Walt Disney's Cinderella is what inspired Daria to design this Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration doll. In the animated classic, that moment was visually stunning and incredibly magical, as it finally let Cinderella shine on the outside as brightly as she shone within."

Magic in the details

Disney Designer Collection Cinderella doll

Limited Edition of 9800

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Designer: Daria Vinogradova

Detailed couture outfit

Satin jumpsuit with tapered pants and embroidered detailing

Sheer decolletage and long sleeves

Satin peplum and full overskirt with contrast lining and decorative stitching

Bluebird clasp and chain at waist

Midnight "Clock" purse with chains and handstrap

Translucent "glass" slippers

Finely styled hair with chain decoration

Rooted eyelashes

Gemstone earrings

Fully poseable

Display stand included

Comes in elegant window display packaging with gatefold cover, foil decoration, and magnetic closure

Inspired by Walt Disney's animated classic Cinderella (1950)

Pair with matching pin, sold separately

Part of the Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration Collection