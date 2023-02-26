Ant-Man Comes to Beast Kingdom with New EEA for Quantumania Prepare for the Quantumania with Beast Kingdom unveils their latest Egg Attack Action figure with Ant-Man going large

The Quantum Realm awaits, and Beast Kingdom is ready to explore it with their latest Egg Attack Action figure. That is right, Scott Lang is back as Ant-Man from the recent MCU film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This fellow Avenger is not ready for this new bad guy but luckily, he has his family with them. Ant-Man stands at 4.5" tall and features articulation, MCU appearance design, and plenty of accessories. Mini versions of The Wasp, Cassie and Scott are all included as well as a shrinking effect. Marvel fans will have a blast exploring the Quantum Realm with Beast Kingdom, and this Ant-Man will be a necessary figure for any collection. This Egg Attack Action figure is priced at $79.99, he is set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Beast Kingdom Brings New Ant-Man Adventures to Life

"Get ready to shrink and then grow with Ant-Man and The Wasp! Cassie's genius has led her to invent the "Quantum Satellite" which, in a twist of fate, accidentally transports everyone to the quantum realm where they face off against powerful villains like "Kang The Conqueror" and "MODOK". This otherworldly incidents sparks a whole new quantum battle taking Marvel fans on a wild ride into Phase 5 of the MCU!"

"So buckle up with Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' with the release of a highly posable 4.5-inch action figure from "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania". This figure features the classic red and black color scheme with silver details from the movie, as well as a special effects back panel for Ant-Man. Miniature Ant-Man, the Wasp, and even Cassie figures are also included. You can mix and match the accessories to recreate all the epic shrinking and growing scenes from the amazing new movie! As a true Marvel fan, you won't want to miss adding this soon to be classic set to your superhero lineup!"

The "EAA-167 Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Ant-Man" included accessories:

Brand new 4.5-inch articulable body design

Three (3) interchangeable hands (Fist, open, relaxed)

Two (2) special effects back panels

Accessories: miniature Ant-Man, miniature Wasp, and 3rd generation suit