Clash of the Titans Harryhausen Medusa Arrives from Star Ace Toys

Star Ace Toys continues to celebrate the iconic stop-motion movie monster creator Ray Harryhausen. Plenty of his legendary creatures have been brought back to life in incredible format. The newest beast has arrived as we return back to 1971 to revise the film Clash of the Titans. Medusa has arrived and is ready to turn your impressive collection into stone with high amounts of detail. Two versions of the statue are offered standard and deluxe, with the deluxe featuring an added diorama base. The added base shows off a flaming brazier and rocky remains of her latest victim to see her face. Her snake like skin and design are beautifully sculpted here, keeping Harryhausen's memory alive with detail that looks like it came right off the screen. This is one 12" tall statue that will be a nice addition to your Harryhausen or Clash of the Titans collection. Pre-orders are already live for $299 or $389, depending on which version. The Deluxe is limited to 888 pieces, and pre-orders can be found right here. Be sure to check out other statues in Star Ace Toys Ray Harryhausen Collection with the Ymir, Cyclops, Talos, Kraken, and much more.

"Ray Harryhausen brought to life many mythical creatures and none are more memorable than the Gorgon, Medusa. With her snake-like tail and hideous head with snakes for hair, just one glance at this terrifying creature will turn any hero into stone. Star Ace has recreated the Harryhausen Medusa puppet as a 30cm tall soft vinyl statue. She is posed ready to loose an arrow as she stares down the hero invading her sanctum. Sculpted by the renowned artisans at Kaibutsuya, each piece is meticulously hand painted. The Deluxe version comes with a polyresin diorama base depicting a flaming brazier and the remains of one of her enemies, turned to stone."