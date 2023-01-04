Clue Getting A Modern Reboot From Hasbro Games

Clue is the best board game of all time, and like all good board games, it is because the gameplay and story are basic and timeless. While there is a huge amount of themed Clue sets released every year, the standard remains the same — until now. Hasbro has now made available a "new, refreshed" version of the game with a new storyline, character changes, and more. Even the board is changing to be bigger. "For years, the inspired mysteries of CLUE have excited fans across the globe through countless game night interrogations, cult classic entertainment offerings, and iconic pop culture fandom moments, and today we have a game that more accurately reflects the diversity of its players," said Adam Biehl, SVP & General Manager, Hasbro Gaming. "This next chapter of CLUE invites even more gameplay immersion as players see themselves in a sophisticated fictional murder mystery and crime-solving experience."

Clue Being More Diverse Is Great

"When six carefully chosen guests arrive at Boden "Boddy" Black's mansion after receiving a mysterious invitation, none are certain what to expect. But when their host turns up dead after revealing a sinister blackmail scheme at dinner, the pressure is on to solve the mystery. This CLUE murder mystery game is beautifully reimagined with a dazzling cast, luxurious setting, and fresh storyline. Players can choose to play as Miss Scarlett, Colonel Mustard, Mayor Green, Chef White, Solicitor Peacock, or Professor Plum and race against other players to crack the case by gathering evidence and narrowing down choices. Each playable CLUE suspect has been thoughtfully revamped to reflect a new character, with a meaningful backstory and motive, that engrosses players in the world of CLUE."

The character changes and adding more diversity into the game don't bother me at all, but messing with the story bothers me. We play Clue in my house pretty much every week, and the only thing that was not needed was a story refresh. I look forward to getting this new version and seeing how the changes play through.