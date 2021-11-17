Comic Con Special Edition 2021 – Storm Collectibles Booth Exclusives

Comic Con Special Edition is just around the corner, and while it is no San Diego Comic Con, it's something fans can enjoy. While many fans are split on attending or not, plenty of companies still show up and bringing some exclusives collectibles with them. One of those companies is Storm Collectibles who will not only be revealing new figures but will be bringing some SOLD OUT figures from some of their popular figure lines. This will consist of:

Event Exclusive Figures available in limited quantities for purchase include:

Street Fighter IV – Evil Ryu;

Mortal Kombat – Kung Lao;

Golden Axe – Death Bringer;

Golden Axe – Skeleton Soldiers 2-Pack

Darkstalkers – Demitri Maximoff

World First New Product Reveals and First Ever Displays in North America from titles including:

Mortal Kombat;

Street Fighter;

Injustice;

Tekken;

Kengan Ashura

Each of these figures Sold Out for a reason, and if collectors are planning on attending them, this must be one of your stops. From Evil Ryu in Street Fighter and the impressive and the popular Skeleton 2-Pack Set from Golden Axe, these figures are hot ticket items. I am surprised they still have some of these figures in their inventory but not it gives plenty of collectors some incentive to list their booth (#2218) during Comic Con Special Edition. The event is taking place from November 26 to 28 and if you do not want to wait then be sure to check some of the in-stock items at Storm right here.

"Fans and collectors are experiencing a whole new level of Comic-Con FOMO with today's news that BANDAI NAMCO Collectibles (Bluefin) will present its largest-ever exhibition in San Diego. For the first time ever at Comic-Con, Bluefin will showcase its entire brand portfolio across a trio of booths totaling 8,000 square feet of exhibit space and offering Comic-Con attendees a one-of-kind experience from Bluefin. In addition to THE GUNDAM BASE SAN DIEGO POP-UP announced last week, Bluefin's exhibition will also include not only Tamashii Nations, Storm Collectibles, Sentinel Toys and Flame Toys but also BANDAI Shokugan, Blitzway and Nanoblock as well as the Comic-Con debuts of both Studio Ghibli and MegaHouse."

