Conan the Barbarian Becomes King with Next Super7 Ultimates Release

The King returns as Super7 kicks off pre-orders for their latest Conan the Barbarian Ultimates figure. The ruler of Aquilonia returns to his throne as King Conan is ready for his next journey. Inspired by the end-credits of Conan the Barbarian, this 7" scale figure features a soft goods pelt and cape, swappable heads, as well as a sword and dagger. This figure is incredible, and a whole new set of adventures will await this battle-torn king for Conan the Barbarian fans. King Conan will be made to order and to top it all off, Super7 is also releasing the Throne Of Aquilonia as well. Every king needs a throne, and this throne is beautifully sculpted and will only enhance your King Conan figure display. Super7 is releasing the Throne Of Aquilonia separately, as well as a spear to give the King one more deadly weapon to his armory. The Conan the Barbarian King Conan figure is priced at $55, the Throne is at $45, and both are set for a Winter 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and he will be a timed release ending on December 21, 2022, at 6 PM EST.

King Conan Sits Upon his Throne with Super7

"Conan's many adventures eventually lead to him ruling as King of Aquilonia, but the mantle of responsibility finds the mighty warrior restless upon the throne! Inspired by the end-credits scene from Conan the Barbarian, this 7" scale highly articulated Conan the Barbarian ULTIMATES! figure of King Conan features multiple interchangeable heads & hands, a soft goods fur pelt and cape, sword, dagger sheath, and dagger. Can the legendary warrior finally find peace or will the weight of the crown prove too great? With the made-to-order King Conan ULTIMATES! figure, you can decide his ultimate fate!"

2x Interchangeable heads 1x Neutral head 1x Throne head

6x Interchangeable hands 2x Fist hands 2x Open palm hands 2x Gripping hands

1x Fur pelt (soft goods)

1x Cape (soft goods)

1x Sword

1x Dagger

1x Dagger sheath