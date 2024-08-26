Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, Marvel Comics, medicom, x-men

Cyclops Enters the X-Men: Age of Apocalypse Era with MAFEX

Step into an Apocalyptic world with Medicom as they unveil their newest selection of action figure from the Age of Apocalypse with Cyclops

Article Summary Medicom's new MAFEX figure brings Cyclops from Marvel's Age of Apocalypse to life.

This Cyclops figure includes swappable heads, visors, and an eye beam effect for a dynamic display.

Standing 6.30 inches tall, Cyclops features premium articulation and highly detailed design.

Collectors can pre-order this $109.99 figure now for a June 2025 release, perfect for any X-Men fan.

Out of all the teams inside the Marvel Comics Universe, there are a lot of alternate realities and time-traveling involved with the X-Men. From Days of Futures Past to the Age of Apocalypse, these mutants have seen some pretty wild things. With the Age of Apocalypse era, Legion goes back in time to kill Magneto with the hopes of saving his father, Charles Xavier. However, Charles was killed instead, alternating the future of the X-Men, as they were never formed. This allowed the Omega Level Mutant Apocalypse to rise to power with ease, becoming a tyrant in this new world order.

Now Medicom is bringing this doomed alternate reality to life with a new set of MAFEX figures, including a new Cyclops. Raised by Mr. Sinister, this version of Scott Summers is one of Apocalypse's most loyal henchmen. He also lost an eye during a fight with Wolverine, which he also took his hand in the fight. This figure features two swappable heads along with two separate visors as well as an eye beam effect. Everything you love about the Age of Apocalypse figure is featured here, from his long hair to his battle-ready outfit. Priced at $109.99, Marvel Comics collectors can find him up for pre-order online with a June 2025 release.

Cyclops Grows His Hair with Marvel Comics and MAFEX

"Cyclops, as he appeared in the X-Men: Age of Apocalypse comics, leaps into Medicom's MAFEX action figure lineup! This Cyclops action figure stands just over 6 inches tall, and includes 3 different head sculpts and multiple pairs of hands. Weapon-X figure shown not included (sold separately)."

Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the X-Men: Age of Apocalypse comic series

Part of the MAFEX action figure line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Several interchangeable parts

Contents

Cyclops figure

3 Head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

3 Visor effect parts

Figure stand

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!