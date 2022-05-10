Czarface Makes a Superhero Landing at Super7 with New Ultimates Figure

Czarface comes to life like never before as Super7 debuts their newest music-inspired figure. Hip Hop artists Esoteric, 7L, and Inspectah Deck from Wu-Tang Clan built Czarface with their mascot being the focus on their albums, similar to Eddie from Iron Maiden. Super7 has released a 3.75" version of this character before but now he is coming to the 7" ULTIMATES line. The Champion of the righteous is loaded with incredible detail with a shiny body, and loaded accessories. Czarface will come with three different head sculpt, nine swappable hands, soft goods cape, and wrist rockets. The hip-hop mascot comes to life with incredible detail and will be a perfect addition to any music or collectors collection. The Czarface ULTIMATES! Super7 figure is priced at $55, set to release in Spring 2023, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Superhero? Supergroup? Super…what? On Earth as we know it, Czarface is a hip-hop juggernaut formed by Esoteric, 7L, Inspectah Deck, and artist Lamour Supreme. On Earth 808, in the war-torn streets of Czarlem specifically, Czarface is a champion to the righteous, menace to the corrupt, and a villain's worst nightmare. Although Czarface has almost always chosen logic, reason, and language over sheer brutality, he has mastered 67 unarmed fighting systems, ranging from Krav Maga to strong style Puroresu and maintained a deadly grip on 34 weapon-based forms of combat. In crime-fighting and street justice, Czarface is considered a savant in both conflict de-escalation and lethal warfare techniques. Both incarnations of the chrome crusader strive for peace, justice, and equality."

Accessories:

3x interchangeable heads 1x Regular head 1x Open mouth head 1x Laser eyes head

9x interchangeable hands 2x Expressive hands 2x Metal fist hands 1x Red fist hand 2x Gripping hands 2x Alternate translucent gripping hands

2x Interchangeable missiles 1x Single missile 1x Double missiles

1x Cape (soft goods)