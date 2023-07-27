Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: groot, hasbro, i am groot, Marvel Studios

Dance The Day Away with the New I Am Groot Groove 'N Grow Groot

Hasbro is back with a new interactive toy as Groot is back and is ready to get his groove on with a brand new Groove ’N Grow figure

Kids can now bring home the legendary Marvel Cinematic Universe character Groot with a brand new collectible. Groove N' Grow Groot is here, which is a new interaction Marvel figure featuring the iconic Guardians of the Galaxy hero. This version comes from the recent Disney+ shorts I Am Groot, which showcased this little tree getting into some trouble as a toddler. Marvel fans will be able to pose him as he features a moveable head and arms. The real fun begins will a push of a button as Groot grows from 13" to 18" by stretching his legs and body. He will feature voice lines as well as sounds and will interact when music is played. Marvel kids will be able to watch him bust a move and even join in on the dancing fun. These are the toys that kids can fall in love with, and Guardians of the Galaxy fans can snag one up today for $84.99. The Marvel Studios I Am Groot Groove 'N Grow Interactive Figure can be found right here.

It is a Dance Off with Hasbro's Newest Interactive Marvel Figure

"Groove 'N Grow Groot is an interactive action figure inspired by the Marvel Studios I Am Groot show on Disney+. He is poseable with a moveable head and arms so kids 4 and up can pose him in fun and silly ways! With the push of a button, this figure grows from an already large 13.5-inch-scale (34.3 cm) to an even taller 18 inches (45.7 cm). Interact with him by playing music, talking, or making sounds and he will respond with an adorable groovin' dance or with his iconic phrase. Groove 'N Grow Groot is a Marvel toy that makes a great gift for kids and adult fans alike! Copyright 2023 Marvel. © 2023 Hasbro Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro."

GROOT GROWS: Press leaf button on his foot and watch him grow from 13.5 inches (34.3 cm) to 18 inches (45.7 cm)!

RESPONDS TO MUSIC AND SOUNDS: Kids can play their favorite tunes and dances! Talk to him or make some noise, and he responds with his iconic phrase!

POSE AND PLAY: Groove 'N Grow Groot features a bobble head and articulated arms to pose him for playtime or display

TOO CUTE: Look for other fun and adorable toys inspired by the Disney+ show, I Am Groot, a series of shorts that follows his little mischievous adventures! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

