Funko NYCC 2023 Reveals – Funko Soda, Rewind & Bitty Pops

Funko is kicking off Heavy Metal Halloween at New York Comic Con 2023 this year and we have rounded up reveals for the event

Get ready to rock 'n' roll this Halloween season as Funko unveils a bone-chilling lineup of exclusive Funko Soda figures for their new Heavy Metal Halloween event! New York Comic Con 2023 is getting a spooky addition this year, and Funko is making sure they haunt your collection with some new reveals. We have seen some limited edition Pops Vinyls already, like here, but it does look more like some of the other lines are getting some spooky new additions. These limited-edition collectibles will have you howling at the moon and craving for more with Funko Soda, Funko Rewind, and the new Bitty Pops! So this year's hit releases consist of Scooby Doo getting Rewind Vinyl that will feature a Creeper Chase!

On top of that, fans can join the nocturnal fun with Funko Soda figures inspired by the cult classic film The Lost Boys. Alan and Edgar Frog are back with some 5,000 piece vinyl that homage to the infamous vampire gang, adding a touch of '80s nostalgia to your Halloween display. All of this and more can be seen here. and check out some of the other reveals below.

Funko Rewind

Scooby Doo with Creeper Chase

Bitty Pops

Halloween Freddy Funko – 1,000 Pieces

Funko Soda:

My Hero Academia Momo Yaoyorozu – 16,000 Pieces

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Willy Wonka – 3 Liter – 5,000 Pieces – Golden Ticket Chase

The Lost Boys Edgar Frog – 5,000 Pieces – Edgar with Stake Chase Alan Frog – 5,000 Pieces – Alan with Stake Chase

Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Lord Zedd – 13,000 Pieces – Metallic Chase



Freddy Funko Freddy with Vampire Mask – 15,000 Pieces – Glow Chase

The Nightmare Before Christmas Sandy Claws – 16,000 Pieces – Full Suit Santa Chase

Lilo & Stitch Halloween Stitch – 17,000 Pieces – Glow in the Dark Chase



Find More Funko Halloween Details on the Funko Blog (Here) "Check! Check! Get ready to rock! Funko is presenting Heavy Metal Halloween at New York Comic Con 2023. Do your stretches and get ready to shred the air guitar this October. There will be a killer setlist of exclusive collectibles. Let's take it from the top so you can start planning. New York Comic Con is happening Thursday October 12th through Sunday October 15th at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Funko's Heavy Metal Halloween booth number is: Booth #1000."

