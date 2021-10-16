Darkside Collectibles New Statue Celebrates 30 Years of Terminator 2

Judgement Day has arrived as Darkside Collectibles reveals their new Terminator 2: Judgement Day 30th Anniversary Statue. Sarah Connor is back, ready to protect her son and make sure his future comes true as the world's savior. Standing 27" tall, this 1:3 scale statue is loaded with detail and accessories on how to display her how you like. Some of these features include a head sculpt with a likeness to the one and only Sarah Connor from the Terminator franchise with Linda Hamilton. For added displayable weapons, we will get Remington 870 Shotgun, Detonics 1911 Hybrid pistol, M79 grenade launcher with ammo belt, Colt "Commando" CAR-15 Variant's assault Rifle and cases, and well as an assortment of ammo packs.

Sideshow Collectibles does offer an exclusive variant of the Sarah Connor statue that comes with a secondary head showing her in a tactical hat, sunglasses, and a cigarette on her mouth. Both versions of the statue are incredible and a perfect way to capture the power of this iconic action hero while celebrating 30 years of Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Priced between a whopping $1,400 -1,600, this statue is set to release between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are live here.

"Watching John with the machine, it was suddenly so clear. The terminator, would never stop. It would never leave him, and it would never hurt him, never shout at him, or get drunk and hit him, or say it was too busy to spend time with him. It would always be there. And it would die, to protect him. Of all the would-be fathers who came and went over the years, this thing, this machine, was the only one who measured up. In an insane world, it was the sanest choice"

