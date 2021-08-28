DC Comics Batman Hush Receives Stealth Suit Jumper MAFEX Figure

The Batman Hush DC Comics storyline has been quite popular with Medicom and their MAFEX figure line. We have seen a nice assortment of Blue Suit Bats, Black Suit Bats, Superman, Harley Quinn, Joker, Hush, and even Catwoman. It looks like another Batman Batsut is on the way as the Stealth Jumper Suit deploys into action. Standing 6.3" tall, the Dark Knight features a fabric cape with the added gadgets for his breather. Medicom really checks all of those boxes that DC Comics fans want with their action figures. I always appreciate added fabric elements to action figures and the Batman Hush story is popular enough that this will be a nice figure for any collection. The Batman: Hush MAFEX No.166 Batman (Stealth Jumper Ver.) is priced at $104.99. He is set to release on Gotham in June 2022, with pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to keep an eye out for more DC Comics figures from Medicom to build up your collections and relive the adventures of the Hush storyline.

"Both the best form and outstanding movable area! The strongest action figure! Scheduled to be released in June 2022, Mafex No.166 MAFEX STEALTH JUMPER BATMAN (BATMAN: HUSH Ver.) reference retail price ¥ 9,680 (tax included). Prototype production PERFECT-STUDIO."

From DC "BATMAN: HUSH" STEALTH JUMPER BATMAN is here!

STEALTH JUNPER exclusive equipment and the suit are precisely reproduced, Bat rung included by attaching various wrist parts various actions can be reproduced!

It comes with a movable figure stand!

6.3 inches (16cm)

Made of ABS, PVC, and fabric

Based on the DC Comics Hush storyline

Number 166 of the popular MAFEX figure line

Stealth jumper version

* We are shooting a sample under supervision. Some may differ from the released products.

BATMAN and all related characters and elements

(C) & (TM) DC Comics. (S21)