Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Classic Riddler Returns to Gotham and McFarlane Toys

Step into the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys is back once again with even more DC Comics 7” scale action figures

Gotham is in trouble as The Riddler strikes again with McFarlane Toys newest release. The DC Multiverse is getting a blast from the past with a brand new DC Comics Classic release. Batman will have his hands full with this release as he is featured in his classic comic book design that is packed with accessories. This version of The Riddler will come with four pairs of swappable hands as well as his signature question mark cane. DC Comics classic comic book designs are always nice to see in the DC Multiverse line, and Batman fans will be pleased with this one. McFarlane Toys has really covered all their bases with this 7" line, so it is about time and got some classic appearances in figure form. Riddler is priced at $19.99, is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Riddle Me This, McFarlane Toys

"Edward Nygma found his ticket to the big time as an employee of Wayne Industries. Securing the role of advisor to Philip Kane, Bruce Wayne's uncle, who ran the Wayne corporation when Bruce left to train to become the Batman — Nygma began plotting his takeover of the city. An expert strategist, with genius-level knowledge of history, it was not long before Nygma adopted the guise of a Super-Villain, calling himself The Riddler!"

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figure based on the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

The Riddler includes 6 alternate hands, question mark cane and base.

The Riddler is featured in his classic comic look.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!