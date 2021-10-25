DC Comics Huntress Arrives in Gotham with New MAFEX Figure

Medicom is at it again as they dive deeper into the world of DC Comics as they reveal yet another figure from the hit comic run of Batman: Hush. Helena Rosa Bertinelli, aka The Huntress is an ally to Batman and other members of the Bat-family. This masked vigilante has her own way of doing things and usually gets the job done with her unique and deadly crossbow. The Huntress has even been Batgirl at one point as it's still usually depicted as a member in the DC Comics Birds of Prey comic. Collectors now get to bring Helena home with this beautifully crafted MAFEX figure from Medicom, standing roughly 8 inches tall.

She will feature both fabric and plastic elements, is fully articulated, and captures her appearance in the Batman: Hush comic. The Huntress will also come with a bow staff, swappable faceplates, fabric cape, and interchangeable hands, giving fans a great set of customizable pieces. Huntress has always been an amazing character, and this figure does her justice and is the first set to building your own Birds of Prey team. The Batman: Hush MAFEX No.170 Huntress figure from Medicom is priced at $104.99 and is set to release in Q3 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to check out some of the other Hush figures with Hush Superman, Catwoman, and so much more.

"The MAFEX figure line continues with the Batman: HUSH comic series, this time featuring Huntress! Measuring around 8 inches tall, this articulated figure comes with a fabric cape, 2 different facial expressions, and a figure stand."

Product Features

8.27 inches (21cm)

Made of ABS, fabric, and PVC

Based on the Batman: Hush comic series

Part of the MAFEX figure line

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Huntress figure

Alternate hands

2 Face plates

Cape

Staff

Figure stand