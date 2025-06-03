Posted in: Collectibles, Marvel Legends | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

DC Comics New 52 Superman Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

The DC Multiverse is not done just yet as McFarlane Toys continues to bring DC Comics to life including some new Supermen

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a New 52 Superman figure for collectors in the DC Multiverse Gold Label line.

The New 52 era introduced a younger, more impulsive Superman with updated costume and storylines.

Figure features Superman’s iconic suit, no accessories, and can be found at Target and select online retailers.

Superman’s New 52 continuity merged with classic history, creating a unified timeline in DC Comics lore.

DC Comics' New 52 initiative hit comic book shelves in 2011 and rebooted many iconic characters after Flashpoint. This era would introduce new racers to the world of DC, including a newer and younger version of Superman. This version still landed in Kansas and was raised by Jonathan and Martha Kent, with the same moral compass. However, he would have more impulsive and isolated characteristics and even have a relationship with Wonder Woman. While the New 52 era of DC is not the best, it did introduce some new mythos to various titles, and now McFarlane Toys returns to that universe.

A New 52 Superman is on the way, capturing his younger look and updated costume. No accessories are included with this release, but he will feature a nicely designed suit and pre-equipped fist hands. It is interesting to see the New 52 era of DC Comics arrive so late in the game for McFarlane's DC Multiverse, and a welcome surprise. Collectors can already start to find this new Goal Label release in stores right now, like at Target, and some listings are arriving online.

Superman (DC Comics – New 52) Gold Label

"After the continuity-altering event known as Flashpoint, the Superman that was reborn into the main universe, Earth-0, was younger than the previous incarnation and had a different personal history, as well as only a casual friendship with Lois Lane. Interference from the near-omnipotent being Doctor Manhattan had split Superman's continuity in two, with the other half living in the shadows with his wife Lois and their son Jon Kent. During a battle with the 5th-dimensional imp called Mr. Mxyzptlk, Superman managed to merge his personal histories into one streamlined timeline, his past and life becoming one with that of the so-called "New 52" Superman."

