Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Red Platinum Edition Cheetah Coming Soon from McFarlane

Step into the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys has crafted up some new Red Platinum Edition DC Comics action figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Red Platinum Edition Cheetah action figure from the DC Comics Multiverse line.

Cheetah comes with three swappable faces, extra hands, and a reprint of Crisis on Infinite Earths #9.

Figure features ultra articulation for dynamic posing and includes a collectible character art card.

Release set for late October or early November alongside new Joker and Superman figures.

McFarlane Toys is diving into the DC Multiverse once again as they reveal their new Red Platinum Edition figure. The upcoming DC Comics Crisis on Infinite Earths Page Punchers Joker will also have a separate release as the infamous Cheetah is arriving in the DC Multiverse. Cheetah is one of Wonder Woman's oldest and most iconic foes, and she made her debut back in 1943 with Wonder Woman #6. Originally created by William Moulton Marston, the first incarnation of Cheetah was Priscilla Rich, a jealous socialite who developed a split personality and donned a cheetah-skin costume.

Over the decades, the mantle of Cheetah has been taken up by others, most notably Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva, introduced in 1987. However, McFarlane Toys is turning back the clock to bring back this classic DC Comics character with a new figure. This Red Platinum Edition DC Comics release will come with Cheetah in her iconic skin-tight suit with three swappable face plates and an extra pair of hands. She will come with a reprint copy of DC Comics Crisis on Infinite Earths #9, which is set to arrive in late October and early November, along with the Zero Hour Superman and Crisis Joker figures.

McFarlane Toys DC Direct Crisis on Infinite Earths Cheetah

"Check in with the vilest villains in the DC Multiverse in this issue exploring what the bad guys have been up to since the Crisis began. Will this army of corrupt rogues take advantage of the mayhem descending on reality—or lend a hand in humanity's time of need?"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale action figure, designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes 2 swappable faces, extra hands and base

Includes English-only comic book and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys™ x DC Direct™ Page Punchers figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!