Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Red Robin Gets New Jokerized Variant from McFarlane Toys

The Joker takes a stab once again at McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line as DC Comics Red Robin gets a twisted new release

The Joker is returned to work at McFarlane Toys as he is back and modifying the DC Multiverse line with his own twist. We have seen quite a few versions of Batman get Jokerized with the Dark Knight Returns, Dark Detective, and even The Dark Knight. It looks like he is switching his focus to the Boy Wonders, as Red Robin is getting the treatment next. Jokerized Red Robin features an entire deco change, from spray paint on the wings, and Joker's signature colors. As for accessories, McFarlane Toys has included his bow staff, four jokerized playing cards, a card holder display, and a themed base. Red Robin is just the latest work from the Joker, and surely there will be more in the future. This DC Multiverse figure will be a Target Exclusive; he is priced at $24.99 and can be found for pre-order here.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Gold Label Red Robin Jokerized

"A self-made hero in every sense of the word, Tim Drake deduced the real identity of Batman, and auditioned for the role of his next partner. Batman had lost his most recent sidekick, Jason Todd™, in a tragic turn of events, and in Tim's mind, Batman needed a Robin to stay true to himself and his mission. Tim was taken into Bruce's care, where he spent only a brief time serving as Robin before striking out on his own as Red Robin. Analytical almost to a fault, Tim represents the "brains" of the Batman Family's roster of former Robins. As a Teen Titan™, Tim excelled as both leader and mentor, though following in Batman's footsteps is anything but his dream.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Joker has taken over and made some enhancements to Red Robin

Includes Jokerized accessories: 4 playing cards, collector card holder and base. Red Robin also comes with his Bo Staff.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!