DC Comics Superman/Batman Kryptonite Doomsday Rises at McFarlane

Step into the growing DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys is back with some brand new releases including a deadly version of Doomsday

McFarlane Toys is back with a brand new DC Multiverse MegaFig, and this one takes fans back to 2008. Coming to life from DC Comics Superman/Batman #47, a new Doomsday has been created by fusing Doomsday DNA with army soldier Josh Walker. Taking up the title All-American Boy, Kryptonite Doomsday was a member of a secret government force designed to take down Superman called the Last Line. Upon removing the world of kryptonite, Batman and Superman not only find the Last Line but also come face to face with All-American Boy, and now he has returned.

McFarlane Toys faithfully brings this creature to life right from the pages of the Superman/Batman comic run and in the MegaFig format. The brute features a Doomsday like sculpt with bright green elements of kryptonite throughout his body. DC Comics fans will surely want to have a new enemy for their Superman and Batman collection, but we have not seen a Doomsday in the MegaFig series yet. McFarlane has Kryptonite Doomsday priced at $39.99, he is set for a May 2024 release, and pre-orders are already online.

Kryptonite Doomsday (Superman/Batman) Mega Figure

"Once a simple Kansas farm boy, Joshua Walker wanted nothing more than to make his parents proud and serve his country. Knowing service meant sacrifice, Walker volunteered for Amanda Waller's "Last Line" experimental program. Using Kryptonite as a bonding agent, Joshua's DNA was intertwined with Doomsday's, mutating him into an unstoppable monster. Dubbed the "All-American Boy," Walker's sole purpose became subduing Superman, and if necessary, kill the Man of Steel."

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes collectible art card and display base.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

