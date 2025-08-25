Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: deadpool, mafex, marvel, wolverine

Deadpool Digs Up the Past with New Marvel Studios MAFEX Figure

Step into the multiverse once again with Deadpool & Wolverine as they are getting some brand new action figures from Medicom

Article Summary Deadpool gets a new MAFEX figure inspired by Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine film.

Figure features a comic-accurate suit, premium articulation, and stands 6.3 inches tall.

Loaded with accessories: 5 heads, Wolverine arms, katanas, pistols, Dogpool, and more.

Pre-orders are open for $134.99 with an August 2026 release alongside MAFEX Wolverine.

Deadpool is back as Medicom steps into the multiverse to debut a brand new MAFEX figure from Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine. That is right, witness the chaos and heroics of the Merc with a Mouth once again in glorious detail and standing 6.3" tall. Wade Wilson is ready for action in his brand new suit that turns up the red and latex for a more comic book-accurate design. This figure is ready for a road trip through oblivion with a nice set of accessories, as well, starting with swappable hands and five interchangeable heads.

The fun does not stop there as Medico has also included two katanas, two pistols, two golden Desert Eagles, a baby knife, a TVA device, and adamantium bones. Deadpool was sure to also sneak in a pair of Wolverine arms for a gross yet badass introduction, as well as Dogpool! This new MAFEX figure will be released alongside the new MAFEX Wolverine, which is perfect, and pre-orders are already live. Deadpool & Wolverine are both set for a $134.99 price tag and a release at the same time in August 2026.

Deadpool & Wolverine MAFEX No.284 Deadpool Action Figure

"From the global blockbuster film Deadpool & Wolverine comes the long-awaited entry in Medicom Toy's fan favorite MAFEX line of action figures for the titular Deadpool himself! Inspired by Ryan Reynolds' latest entry in the iconic role, this awesome figure combines outstanding detail lifted directly from the film, along with the signature MAFEX articulation to create the ultimate action figure! Make an educated wish and get ready to save the world in style by ordering your figure today! Wolverine figure shown not included (sold separately)."

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Deadpool & Wolverine film

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

Deadpool figure

5 Alternate head sculpts

Interchangeable hand parts

2 Katanas with sheaths

2 Gold pistols

2 Pistols

Knife

Pair of Wolverine claw arms

Adamantium bones

TVA device

Dogpool figure

