Deadpool Gets An X-Force Variant With New 2.0 Revoltech Figure

Last week we saw that Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech was releasing a brand new Deadpool 2.0 figure. This figure features a huge assortment of swappable parts and accessories that will have any Merc with a Mouth fan jumping with joy. It now looks like Kaiyodo is also reading a variant version of the figure feating Deadpool inches popular X-Force costume. This popular costume lives again, showing off Wade Wilson in his black and grey superset instead of his usual blood red design. the figure is the exact same as the previous release stating 6" tall and has 36 points of articulation.

The Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure will also give Deadpool three swappable head sculpts, interchangeable eyes, and a variety of hands. As for weapons, their Merc is stockpiled with his katanas, guns, pushes, knives, and even some dynamite. The Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech X-Force Deadpool Version 2 Figure from Kaiyodo is priced at $99.99. He is set to release in December 2021, and pre-orders are livened located here. If collectors need the previous red-suited Pool 2.0, then they can find him here for $99.99 with a November 2021 release.

"Deadpool returns to the Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech line as a fully poseable action figure from Kaiyodo! This time the Merc with a Mouth, featured in his X-Force costume, comes with a plethora of interchangeable accessories, weapons, and more for even more action—along with a figure stand to dynamically pose and display in your Marvel figure collection.

Product Features

6 inches (15cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Officially licensed

Part of the Revoltech figure line

30 Points of articulation

X-Force version

Includes even more interchangeable accessories!

Box Contents

Deadpool figure

4 Masked heads Normal Frowning Open mouth Smiling

5 Pairs of eyes Normal eyes Wide eyes Heart eyes Squinting eyes Angry eyes

5 Pairs of hands Pair of open hands Pair to hold phone Pair to hold weapons Pair of fists Pair of thumbs up hands

2 Ammo holsters

2 Small knives

2 Sheaths

Stick of dynamite

Phone

2 Katanas

2 Large sai

2 Large sheaths

Back connector

2 Large knives

2 Gun holsters

4 Guns

Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: deadpool, kaiyodo, marvel, revoltech