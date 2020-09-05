Deadpool To The X-Men Rescue with New Iron Studios Statue

It looks like Deadpool is joining the X-Men in their massive battle diorama statue series from Iron Studios. This statue will look amazing on its own as well as bundled together with the other X-Men statues. Deadpool comes in at 9.6 inches tall and is featured as a unicorn fanboy. He will come with two interchangeable heads with masked and unmasked versions of Wade Wilson. Deadpool is crazy and magical is this statue with high amounts of detail that will make any fan happy.
Deadpool is a must have a character in such a massive X-Men diorama. After all, he is a mutant and besides his loose screws, he is one hell of a fighter. The Marvel Comics Deadpool Deluxe BDS Art Scale 1/10 will be priced at $199.99. The X-Men will get their assistance in June 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Fans of this statue will not want to miss out on the massive variety of X-Men Marvel Comics statue like Magneto, Gambit, Beast, The Blob, and many more.
As he would describe … Bouncing forward against my enemies, I, the Crimson Comedian, the scourge of the Chimichangas, the Merc with a Mouth, the Regenerating Degenerate, the Red, Wade Wilson, or as you know me better, Deadpool, comming for action, reaction and fun in one more best collectible statues from Iron Studios!"
"Bearing my simple and discreet arsenal of weapons and accessories, as an intrepid and courageous Canadian hero (* modesty limits me to other adjectives) I jump as if riding an imposing plush unicorn (I have no idea how he got there), resembling to mine modern utility combat backpack, amid rubble of the demolished old Mansion X (* which I never really insisted on entering), I´m ready to defend my allies, whoever, I determine my target to launch a warning dart (*or will a dart with poison?) … Anyway … This is how Iron Studios presents Deadpool – Marvel Comics – BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios, a spectacular statue approved by the "Pool" quality control."
"With an extra interchangeable head, Deadpool arrives to add to the X-Men battle diorama, but also, in addition to working well individually, as the character acts more regularly, he can compose different scenarios according to the collector's wish, on different sides , as an allied hero of the X-Men, his most common role, as an enemy mercenary, after all, if Magneto pays well, like the torment of Cable, his original rival in the comics … Who knows? After all, Deadpool is unpredictable."
Features:
- Limited edition
- Made in polystone
- Hand painted
- Includes extra head
- Product dimensions: 9.6 in (H) x 7.8 in (W) x 5.1 in (L)
- Product Weight: 0.9 lbs
- Release schedule: Second quarter of 2021