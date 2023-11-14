Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: disney, mickey mouse, RSVLTS

Deck the Halls with RSVLTS NEW Disney Holiday Button-Down Collection

It is time for the magic of Disney to bless you this holiday season as RSVLTS has unveiled a new set of button-downs with some winter fun

You better bundle up because it is time for a winter wonderland of magic and style as RSVLTS debuts its latest button-down collection. Introducing our brand-new Disney Holiday Collection – where the spirit of the season meets the magic of Mickey Mouse and the gang with a very festive assortment of shirts. Fans will sleigh all day and sleigh all night with these lovely designs from hanging ornaments on the tree, celebrating the holidays with friends, fun in the snow, and even some Hanukkah fun. The entire Disney x RSVLTS Holiday Collection will consist of:

Orna-Mickeys

Get ready to deck the halls with the magic of Disney with RSVLTS new festive Orna-Mickey button-down! Decorate the tree in style with some ornaments that are inspired by the one and only Mickey Mouse. This button-down is a celebration of holiday cheer and timeless Disney magic that will have you smiling all winter long.

Disney Wonderland

Take a stroll through a winter wonderland with RSVLTS enchanted Disney Wonderland button-down. Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto are enjoying the snowfall with this shirt that features adorable artwork on a slick white button-down. Hang some wreaths, enjoy some hot cocoa, and have some snow day fun with this beauty this holiday.

Mickey's Menorahs

Light up the night with the warmth of Mickey's Menorahs! This button-down beautifully blends the festive spirit of Hanukkah with the timeless charm of Disney, creating a shirt that's perfect for celebrating the Festival of Lights. Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy are all together this winter, and this blue shirt captures the spirit of the holidays.

Disney Past & Presents

Get that mistletoe ready as it is time to decorate the house for the holiday season and with friends. RSVLTS brings Mickey Mouse and the gang together as they literally deck the halls with some holiday magic with presents, setting up the tree, family, friends, and love. The holidays have never looked better, making this a Disney shirt that will make any winter event special.

RSVLTS does not miss a beat when it comes to collections like this, and Disney fans will now be able to add some style to their holiday seasons. These festive wonders will be available in a variety of styles and sizes to fit every member of your family! All four button-downs will be offered in classic (unisex), preschool, youth & women's styles/sizes. From the magic of Hanukkah to celebrating the winter holidays with friends, each shirt brings something special to the table, and Disney fans won't want to miss this collection. RSVLTS is dropping this Disney Holiday Collection today (11/14) right now on RSVLTS.com and on the RSVLTS app, so get yours now! Hot Diggity Dog!

