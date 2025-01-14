Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Deluxe Transformers: Devastation Optimus Prime Revealed by Hasbro

The war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on as new Transformers figures have been revealed by Hasbro for 2025

Article Summary Discover the new Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Optimus Prime figure from Hasbro, launching for 2025.

Inspired by the 2015 game Transformers: Devastation, this figure boasts G1 roots and cel-shaded design.

Transform Optimus from robot to truck mode in 21 steps; includes an Energon Axe for enhanced play.

Pre-orders are live, with availability at Hasbro Pulse for $24.99. Add this iconic figure to your collection.

More video game Transformers-inspired figures are on the way from Hasbro, including another Optimus Prime. In 2015, the game Transformers: Devastation arrived, which features the iconic Autobots battling the Decepticons who plan to turn the Earth into detail. This game did bring back these heroes and villains with classic G1 roots in a vibrant, cel-shaded design that helped mirror their original 1980s appearance. Hasbro has now brought these designs to their Transformers Studios Series, with the arrival of Devastation Optimus Prime in glorious Studio Series format. The Leader of the Autobots will convert into his signature truck mode in just 21 steps and will come with an Energon Axe.

On top of that, the chest of Optimus will also open up, allowing for the Matrix of Leadership to be placed inside. While this figure might be based on a 2015 game, this is a pretty incredible G1 Transformers figure that many collectors will surely be after. Pre-orders for the Transformers: Devastation Optimus Prime are already live online, including Hasbro Pulse for $24.99. If you need more Optimus for your collection, then be on the lookout for the Age of Extinction Studios Series as well.

Transformers: Devastation Optimus Prime Studio Series

"Bring the epic action from the Transformers video games into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Optimus Prime action figure, inspired by the Transformers: Devastation video game! Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature video game-inspired details and accessories. Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from robot to truck mode in 21 steps."

TRANSFORMERS: DEVASTATION OPTIMUS PRIME: This Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime action figure is highly articulated for posability and features video game-inspired deco and details

TRANSFORMERS TOYS STUDIO SERIES DELUXE CLASS: This 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) collectible action figure is inspired by the Transformers video game and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers video game universe

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series Transformers toy features conversion between robot and truck modes in 21 steps

