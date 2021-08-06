Demon Slayer Inosuke Hashibira figma Arrives at Good Smile Company

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 could not come fast enough, but until then, we get more time to build up our anime collections. The newest figure to get announced is from Max Factory is a brand new figma with Inosuke Hashibira. This deluxe figure features flexible plastics to show off smooth joints while static to the Demon Slayer characters design. Inosuke will come will three face plates allowing fans to show him, with a standard boar head, angry boar, and an unmasked head sculpt.

Max Factory has also included a nice set of accessories from Inosuke Hashibira with Nichirin Blade and expression effects for his boar head. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans will also be able to show off some Beast Breathing moves with the included attacking effect parts. This Inosuke Hashibira deluxe figma is priced at $104.99 and is set to release in July 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here with Good Smile Company, and they are expected to stay open until September 15, 2021, so get yours in while you can.

"The Beast Breathing Demon Slayer. From the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a DX figma of Inosuke Hashibira!"

Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of poses from the series.

A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

He comes with three face plates including a standard face, an unmasked face and an angry face.

Optional parts include his Nichirin Blade, expression effect stickers his boar mask and attacking effect parts for recreating his Beast Breathing techniques.

An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses.