Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, threezerostore | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro, Threezero

Destro Cuts a Deal with A New G.I. Joe 1/6 FigZero from threezero

Make some room in your growing collection as threezero is back with some brand new 1/6 scale releases for GI Joe

Cobra has invaded threezero as some deadly villains from the world of G.I. Joe have come to life. Releasing as part of their FigZero 1/6 line, the weapons expert and arms dealer Destro is ready to make a deal. Coming in at 12.2" tall, this silver faces bad guy features an impressive sculpt, a tailored outfit, his iconic necklace, and plenty of weapons. Your G.I. Joe collection will not know what hit them with this sweet release, and he will come with a machine gun, a briefcase, explosives, mini rockets, rocket cases, and a pistol. Destro is ready to make a name for himself, and threezero has delivered plenty of Cobra power with this figure. The FigZero 1/6 G.I. Joe Destro is set for a Q1 2024 release; pre-orders will go live soon here with a $150 -$170 price tag.

G.I. Joe FigZero 1/6 Destro

"Introducing the FigZero 1/6 Destro figure from threezero, the perfect addition to your G.I. Joe collection! This highly detailed and articulated 1/6 scale figure stands at an impressive 31 cm (12.2") tall and has been redesigned by threezero to capture the essence of the nefarious arms dealer, Destro. FigZero 1/6 Destro's highly detailed sculpt and weathering painting effects bring this beloved villain to life like never before. Every aspect of his tailored outfit, which includes his iconic pendant necklace, bracers, tactical belts with pouches, and a bracer with mini-rockets, are meticulously crafted with precise attention to detail."

"As a true weapons expert, FigZero 1/6 Destro comes equipped with an array of armaments to take on any opponent who would stand in his way. This includes a pistol with holster, machine gun, and tactical boots. He also has two interchangeable rocket cases, three explosives, and three mini-rockets, each of which can be swapped out for different tactical occasions. With four pairs of interchangeable hands, including relaxed hands, fists, firearm holding hands, and briefcase holding hands, you can create a wide range of poses and display options that showcase his tactical prowess."

"But that's not all! FigZero 1/6 Destro also includes a briefcase, perfect for holding all of his arsenal or any other gear you want to display alongside him. Don't miss your chance to own this stunning figure and experience the attention to detail that threezero is known for! GI JOE and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission."

©2023 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!