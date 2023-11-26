Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: g.i. joe, hiya toys

Destro Makes an Explosive Entrance with Hiya Toys 1:18 G.I. Joe Series

Hiya Toys is back with an impressive set of new 1/18 scale figures including the growing forces of Cobra as like the arrival of Destro

Article Summary New 1:18 scale Destro figure joins Hiya Toys' G.I. Joe Series.

Destro comes with chrome mask and includes various weapons.

Action figure features 17 points of articulation and missile gauntlet.

Available for pre-order at $24.99 with a Q3 2024 release date.

Long live Cobra! Cobra Commander is building his army slowly but surely within Hiya Toys and their latest G.I. Joe Exquisite Series. Coming to life from the heart of G.I. Joe's battleground is the deadly arms dealer with a silver tongue, Destro. He is joining the fray in an exquisite 1/18 scale featuring his chrome mask and an assortment of weaponry to make him a deadly and iconic G.I. Joe adversary. Each of the Hiya Exquisite Series figures is crafted with tons of detail and at 1/18 scale, which is a feature of its own. Destro will come with a display base, a Cobra briefcase, a scoped pistol, and a signature golden gun that can be holstered. Destro will join Firefly, Baroness, and Major Bludd in Hiya Toys Exquisite Series, which will be a deadly addition to any growing Cobra collection. Pre-orders can be found right here for $24.99 with a Q3 2024 release. Yo Joe!

Destro Brings Some Firepower to Hiya Toys Exquisite

"A brilliant businessman, weapons developer, and engineer, Destro strictly adheres to a quiet personal code that places war, profit, and the success of his own family above all other things. He excels at brokering deals, clandestine negotiations, and double-cross missions. His refined and highly advanced weaponry continues to reshape modern warfare. This brand-new Destro action figure stands at 110mm tall and features 17 articulation points. Faithful recreation of Destro's original setting from G.I. Joe, featuring the classic Cobra design, a tactical outfit with missile that attach to his gauntlet, thigh holsters and combat boots."

"In terms of weaponry accessories, Destro comes equipped with his Cobra briefcase, laser pistol and golden blaster. Additionally, it includes 2x interchangeable hand parts, allowing you to display different styles and gestures. Furthermore, an exclusive base from G.I. Joe is included. It simulates a ground scorched by battle, scattered with shell casings and debris, enabling you to recreate an authentic battlefield atmosphere right in the comfort of your own home!"

