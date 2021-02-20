New Marvel Statues Coming From DST With X-Men and Black Widow

Diamond Select Toys is back at it again as they unveil new solicitations for their next wave of Marvel statues. Mutants start us off first as another Animated X-Men statue is envied featuring the deadly Sabretooth. This statue will be a bust to capture the Brotherhood of Evil's members in all his glory, and he will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. Speaking of evil, the Dark Phoenix is back and wearing her classic red costume straight out of Marvel Comics and standing 10 inches tall. She will not have an editor she and this will be a great poet to display with your Marvel and Dark Phoenix collection. Lastly, we are getting a new Marvel Premier Black Widow statue that shows off Natasha in a dynamic pose as she runs into the fight. This might statue is fully detailed, priced at $175, and will be getting a 3,000 limited edition run. Each of these and more Diamond Select Toys statues are up for pre-order which can be found locate here.

"MARVEL ANIMATED X-MEN SABRETOOTH BUST – Bring on the bad guys! Sabretooth joins the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants in the latest release in the X-Men Animated bust line! Wearing his classic 1990s costume, with his claws ready to tear into Wolverine, Victor Creed stands approximately 6 inches tall atop a pedestal base. Featuring cartoon-accurate paint and sculpting, he is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Barry Bradfield and sculpted by Paul Harding!"

"MARVEL GALLERY VS DARK PHOENIX PVC STATUE – The VS series of Marvel Gallery Dioramas continues with one of the most powerful villains of all! Dark Phoenix emerges from a flaming phoenix symbol in her classic red costume, ready to take on any and all comers. This approximately 10-inch sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Uriel Caton and sculpted by Victor Hugo Sousa!"

"MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION COMIC BLACK WIDOW STATUE – Gun at the ready and Widow gauntlet raised, Natasha Romanoff charges into battle in the newest entry in the Marvel Premier Collection! Measuring approximately 11 inches tall, this dynamic resin statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."