Dinosaurs Rule as Funko Reveals Jurassic World: Dominion Pops

Jurassic World: Dominion is still a couple of months away, and Funko is getting fans pumped with their newest reveals. An entire wave of Jurassic World Pops is on the way featuring a nice variety of dinosaurs and humans. Compared to past Jurassic Park lines of Pops, this one is very heavy on the dinosaurs, which is honestly a huge plus. There are plenty of retailer exclusives to go around, from jumbo 10" Pops, and multi-packs to retailer exclusives characters. The whole wave of Jurassic World: Dominion will consist of:

Giganotosaurus

Giganotosaurus Jumbo 10"

Velociraptor Blue with Baby

Velociraptor Blue – (Funko Shop Exclusive)

Atrociraptor (Ghost)

Atrociraptor (Ghost) – Target Exclusive

Atrociraptor (Panthera) – Target Exclusive

Atrociraptor (Stripe) – Books A Million Exclusive

Atrociraptor (Tiger) – Specialty Series Exclusive (Local Comic Book Shop)

T-Rex

Therizinosaurus

T-Rex, Therizinosaurus, and Giganotosaurus 3-Pack Bundle – (Walmart Exclusive)

T-Rex Roaring – Jumbo 10" – (Walmart Exclusive)

Dr. Ian Malcolm

Ellie Sattler

Alan Grant – (Walmart Exclusive)

Owen Grady

Claire Dearing

Maisie

Some of my favorite Pops in this wave of Jurassic World: Dominion is the new Atrociraptor. There are a variety of exclusive and standard releases for each raptor with four different designs. It is very unclear what role these dinosaurs will play but they're all nicknamed, which makes things pretty interesting. The Atrociraptor nicknamed Ghost is a pretty wild dino design, and the decos on Stripe, Panthera, and Tiger are fantastic. I am excited to see these beasts on the big screen, and these Funko Pops will be excellent to display. Other newcomers to the Jurassic World franchise like the Giganotosaurus and Therizinosaurus are wicked additions. I do live the 10" versions of the bigger dinosaurs, as they will add some fun display pieces to enhance your Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Pops. Pre-orders for most of these are already live right here, with them set to release in August and September 2022.