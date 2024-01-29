Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, jurassic park

Dinosaurs Rule the Earth with Iron Studios New Jurassic Park MiniCo

Capture the magic and wonder of the Jurassic Park franchise with Iron Studios debuts their latest statue featuring the mighty T-Rex

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a 5.8\" T-Rex MiniCo statue for Jurassic Park's 30th Anniversary.

The statue features the T-Rex with the iconic park entrance gates and Ford Explorer.

Priced at $49.99, the collectible is available for pre-order with a Q1 2024 release.

Celebrate cinema history with a sculpture inspired by Spielberg's 1993 Jurassic Park.

Prepare to be transported back to the iconic moment from Jurassic Park with the latest MiniCo statue from Iron Studios. Coming in at 5.8" tall, this statue captures the awe-inspiring T-Rex as the When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth banner falls over her. Iron Studios was sure to immortalize the majestic T-Rex in all its glory, as she stands triumphantly with the infamous Jurassic Park's entrance gates at its feet. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the thrill and wonder of this prehistoric giant is nicely recreated in Iron Studios MiniCo design with a themed base, and elements of the dinosaur park from the prehistoric foilage to one of the signature Ford Explorers. Dinos will easily rule your collection with this Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary T-Rex statue which is priced at $49.99. Dino fans can expect to bring her home in Q1 2024 and pre-orders are already live right on the Iron Studios Online Store.

T-Rex 30th Anniversary Deluxe Jurassic Park MiniCo

"Two huge towers of concrete, united by an arch and illuminated by torches, serving as the base for big wooden gates, with the name of the sanctuary created by John Hammond at the top, marked as one of the most iconic images of the franchise. The SUV Ford Explorer vehicle decorated with the themed colors and logo of the park used for the safari tour and immortalized as another symbol of the series."

"Even more memorable, one of the best-represented species, and, for many, the greatest carnivore predator that ever walked on Earth, Tyrannosaurus Rex, or simply T-Rex, became the dinosaur symbol of the saga. Join all these mythic elements, together with the striking banner with the phrase "When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth" from the main lobby of the Visitors' Center and check out the result in the fantastic statue "T-Rex 30th Anniversary Deluxe – Jurassic Park – MiniCo" proudly presented by Iron Studios, once again celebrating the classic movie Jurassic Park directed by Steven Spielberg in 1993."

