Disney Debuts Enchanting New Encanto Collection on shopDisney

Encanto is finally in theaters giving Disney fans their newest magical signing journey on screen. The film follows the story of the Madrigals family and a young Colombian girl, Maribel, who is the only member of her family with no magical power. Who knows what is in store for her upcoming adventure, but Disney is here to help fans and collectors bring it home. They have added a whole new slew of collectibles and toys to bring home this holiday season, from plushes, singing dolls, a Mirabel costume, and even an artistic Encanto Loungefly backpack. Prices do vary, but all of these and much more can be found located here with the ability to buy it now, bringing it home before the holidays rush.

"Here at Disney, we are so excited for the brand new Pixar movie Encanto, releasing November 24th in cinemas. Encanto is the tale of an extraordinary family, a young Colombian girl (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. To celebrate the launch, Disney fans can be transported to the hidden mountains of Colombia and discover the wonderful magic that surrounds the Encanto with shopDisney's latest collection. This collection launches November 24th, just in time for Christmas shopping, so fans can be introduced to the new characters of this wonderful story and embrace the magic within."

"Not only can children play with new characters such as Maribel Singing Doll and Isabella Doll, there is an enchanting range of cuddly new toys including Chiguiro Small Core Character Plush and Jaguar Medium Core Character Plush. Children can get creative with the Encanto Art Bag, channel Encanto's main character with the Mirabel Costume and carry it all in the leather Encanto Loungefly Back Pack – a perfect Christmas gift for loved ones."