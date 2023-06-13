Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: bambi, disney, finding nemo, Lilo & Stitch

Disney Debuts New Mystery Munchlings Gourmet Goodies Plushes

Get ready for some more Disney Munchlings Mystery Plushes as Gourmet Goodies has been revealed fetaruings sweet treats Micro 4 3/4

Disney is back in the kitchen once again as they are cooking up a new set of Munchlings Mystery Plushes. These adorable little creations capture some of your favorite Disney characters but are reimagined as some delicious treats. The Gourmet Goodies wave has arrived, featuring seven new Munchlings, with one of them being a mystery. This wave seems to focus on the sidekicks and uncommon heroes of some of your favorite films, like Flower from Bambi as a Swiss Roll or Leroy from Lilo & Stitch as a Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake. Other tasty characters are Emile from Ratatouille, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland, and Squirt from Finding Nemo. Disney's Huey, Dewey, and Louie even make an appearance as a cute and delightful Pastry Puff Trio. Each Mystery Munchlings comes with a sidekick and will be hidden in their very Gourmet Goodies box. Fans can find them right here for $14.99, and good luck baking up the one you want!

Take Home These Sweet Disney Munchlings Gourmet Goodies

"Imagine if the most delicious desserts and pastries came to life as the sweetest looking plush. They have! Introducing a whole new cast of forever friends reimagined as the Disney Munchlings Gourmet Goodies series, and each one comes with a little sidekick buddy plush. There's Flower Chocolate Swiss Roll and a plush Dried Cranberries packet, Emile French Vanilla Crème Puff and a plush bottle of Chocolate Syrup plus five more sweet pairings including a mystery character! Each box includes one Disney Munchling and its sidekick buddy plush but you won't know which until you open it."

Magic in the details

Detailed micro plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Soft, squeezable fill

Fuzzy plush texture

Blind box contains one of seven Disney Munchlings plush and a little sidekick buddy plush. You won't know which one you have until you open the box.*

The Disney Munchlings Gourmet Goodies series includes Flower Chocolate Swiss Roll and Dried Cranberries; Squirt Concha Bread Ice Cream Sandwich and Coconut Flakes; Huey, Dewey and Louie Pastry Puff Trio and Caramel Drizzle; Emile French Vanilla Crème Puff and Chocolate Syrup; Leroy Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake and Chili Flakes; Cheshire Cat Fruit Parfait and Fruit Granola, or it could be the Mystery Character.

Collect all seven plush toys in the Disney Munchlings Gourmet Goodies series*

Part of the Disney Munchlings Collection

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!