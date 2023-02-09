Disney Dishes Out Some Pym Tech with the Ant-Man Quantum Core A new MCU replica has landed at Disney as the Quantum Core device featured in the Disney Wish Cruise Dinner Show comes to life

Disney has been dishing out some truly incredible Marvel Cinematic Universe collectibles as of late. Disney Parks has welcomed the MCU with open arms with attractions like Avengers Campus and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. These attractions have opened the door for plenty of new Marvel collectibles and replicas to arrive, which Hasbro has been slacking. It looks like a fun new Ant-Man replica has come with the Quantum Core Speaker. This device has been featured in the Quantum Core Dinner Show on the Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wish and is now ready to come to your home.

This unique Ant-Man device uses Pym Tech to allow Marvel fans to cross the bounds between Quantum Mechanics and physics. While growing and striking objects might not work, this version comes with three unique interactive games built right in. Ant-Man fans will also be able to use the Quantum Core as a bluetooth speaker, and it also features light-up effects. It is fantastic to see replicas like this, and hopefully, more are on the way. The Quantum Core is priced at $69.99 and can be found right here, with Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania hitting theaters on February 17, 2023.

Disney Allows Marvel Fans to Own Some Pym Tech

This Bluetooth speaker and interactive game replicates the Quantum Core device featured in the Quantum Core Dinner Show on the Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wish cruise ship. That device itself was inspired by the beacon-shaped technology designed by Pym Tech to cross the bounds between Quantum Mechanics and physics, allowing for the shrinking and growing of matter. And while this reproduction doesn't quite posses that technology, it does feature three interactive games, a bluetooth speaker and light-up elements which is equally cool, and a little safer.

Detailed Quantum Core reproduction

Bluetooth speaker

Includes three interactive games

Music activated lights glow different colors in sequence

Inspired by Quantum Core device featured in the Quantum Core Dinner Show on the Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wish

Ages 8+

Requires 4 x AAA batteries, included

Plastic

7" H x 4" W x 4" D

Packaging: 8" H x 5" W x 5" D

Imported