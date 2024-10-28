Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea – A Seaworthy Crew Starter Deck Revealed

Get ready to set sail as Ravensburger’s is getting ready for a brand new set of Disney Lorcana as we discover the Azurite Sea Starter Decks

Article Summary Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea rocks the waves with 204 new pirate-themed cards and exciting franchises.

Exclusive Starter Decks debut with an Amber/Ruby deck featuring Winnie the Pooh, Moana, and more!

Collect and sail with holographic Jim Hawkins and Tigger as your fearless pirate captains.

Join familiar faces like Mickey Mouse, Moana, and Peter Pan in this thrilling adventure set.

Ahoy maties, it is time to set sail with a new set of cards from Ravensburger as they are getting fans ready for the next set of Disney Lorcana. Be wary of the Azurite Sea, as collectors will want to start in as they set sail with 204 new cards along with the arrival of some new and popular Disney franchises to the hit trading card game. Azurite Sea is scheduled to hit local card shops and Disney Parks on November 15, which will be followed by the retailer store debut on November 25. However, we are starting our June on the ocean blue a little early, thanks to our friends at Ravensburger. Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea will introduce two new Starter Decks, including a new Amber and Ruby deck, which we have our hands on. This deck prepares you to set sail right off the bat by giving you a crew of trusty pirates from around Disney with Winnie the Pooh, Treasure Planet, and Peter Pan.

While this set does not feature one specific set of cards, the entire deck being pirate-themed is the treasure in itself. Jim Hawkins and Tigger kick off this new set as the holographic pirate captains, followed by followers just as Moana, Fix-It Felix, and even Mickey Mouse take on the Azurite Sea. However, one franchise that does stick out the most here is Winnie the Pooh, who is really taking their pirate adventures to new levels with the A Seaworthy Crew Starter Deck. Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Roo, Rabbit, Owl, Gopher, and even the Hundred Acre Island are featured in this deck. The other cards that are included here consist of:

Fix-It Felix, Jr. – Delighted Sightseer*

Fix-It Felix, Jr. – Niceland Steward*

Gopher – Ship's Carpenter

Jim Hawkins – Honorable Pirate

Owl – Pirate Lookout

Rabbit – Indignant Pirate

Roo – Littlest Pirate

Rutt – Northern Moose*

Tuke – Northern Moose*

Winnie the Pooh – Hunny Pirate

I Won't Give In

Rescue Rangers Away!

Amber Chromicon*

Pooh Pirate Ship

Hundred Acre Island – Pooh's Home

Jasmine – Rebellious Princess

John Darling – Sophisticated Swordsman

John Silver – Ferocious Friend

Kakamora – Boarding Party

Kakamora – Pirate Pitcher

Michael Darling – Playful Swordsman

Mickey Mouse – Courageous Sailor

Moana – Kakamora Leader

Moana – Self-Taught Sailor

Ratigan – Raging Rat*

Tigger – In the Crow's Nest

Wendy Darling – Courageous Captain

Lead the Way

The Islands I Pulled from the Sea

Ratigan's Party – Seedy Back Room*

Skull Rock – Isolated Fortress

*Part of a previous set

Disney Lorcana has really been stepping into their own world in these past few sets, but it seems like the Azurite Sea is a whole new world. While getting the standard-themed cards right from the movies is amazing to see, a whole-themed set like Pirates is something fun to see. From chaotic Kakamora from Moana to Wendy, John, and Michael Darling from Peter Pan, the Azurite Sea is already filled with adventure, and more is to be dissevered when the full set of Disney Lorcana set arrives in November. Stay tuned for more Lorcana coverage as it comes, and check out the Big Hero 6 Emerald/ Sapphire Starter Deck as well.

