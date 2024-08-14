Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, D23, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana D23 Interview: The Love for the Community and Discord

D23 was this past weekend and we got to enter the Disney Lorcana Booth and talk to their incredible team about the hit Trading Card Game

Article Summary D23 showcased Disney Lorcana with exciting reveals and insights from key team members.

Ryan Miller and Steve Warner discuss the Trading Card Game's evolution and community growth.

Disney Lorcana’s flourishing Discord is filled with fans sharing love, stories, and questions.

The creators admire the welcoming nature of the community and enjoy engaging at events.

This past weekend, D23 delivered a thrilling array of reveals, and Bleeding Cool was fortunate enough to be there. Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth has a key opportunity to talk with the Disney Lorcana team to discuss their rapidly growing Trading Card Game. We spoke with Ryan Miller, Brand Designer, and Steve Warner, Lead Game Designer and Co-Designer, about the game's evolution. One of the biggest questions we had was about their growing Lorcana community and the rise of their widely popular Discord channel, which is filled with admiration and plenty of love, stories, and questions from the fans.

You guys are on Discord; what's it been like watching that grow organically? That's not something that a lot of people get to experience, which is watching a fandom grow that way and interact with him in that way.

Steve: "I remember the day that they opened up a Discord, and it was just (back to back) notification. And it was incredible to have so many people join so quickly. There are a ton of people, and for all different reasons why they are there. I tend to be in the Rules Channel to try to help out people there, but I put my head in the Community Channels, and it's such a great community we have for the game. I absolutely love hearing about to talk about stories. It's just really great."

Ryan: "Yeah, the (Disney Lorcana) community is one of the favorite things about this game, I think, the one that's come together, and if so. We have so many different types of players and so many different types of collectors, and it's just wonderful if you look at even just our Content Creator community; there are just so many different people. I remember at GenCon when we launched, and my son was only eight/nine months old, and we went to a Content Creator Meet-Up with Steve, and I wheeled him in with my wife, and they all erupted into applause."

"I am really proud of this community. I think they've done an amazing job at creating this welcoming space because, I mean, the thing is, we can do our best on our side, but really the community, you know, they control so much of it, of the tenor and the tone of it and they just do a wonderful job. That's why I love coming to the challenges or the events because it's our chance to really see them and talk with them and hear their stories and play with them. It's just so wonderful, I really love the community, it's great."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!