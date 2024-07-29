Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger, the lion king
Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies – Scar Claims the Pride Lands
Step into the magical world of Disney Lorcana once more as a brand new set of cards are arirving soon with Shimmering Skies
Article Summary
- Discover Shimmering Skies, the newest set of Disney Lorcana cards arriving in stores this August.
- Explore the Emerald/Steel Starter Deck with characters from The Lion King and The Emperor’s New Groove.
- Enjoy brand-new card art featuring Scar, Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed, enhancing your gameplay experience.
- Shimmering Skies set launches on August 9 in Local Card Shops and August 23 at retailers nationwide.
A new set of Disney Lorcana cards is upon us as Ravensburger brings Shimmering Skies to card shops and stores in August. To get fans ready for a dive back into the hit Disney Trading Card Game, Ravensburger has sent us some of the upcoming Starter Decks. We are cracking open the new Emerald/ Steel Starter Deck to see what mysteries lie inside, with a focus on The Lion King and The Emperor's New Groove. As usual, each of these Starter Decks includes 60 cards along with a game rules guide, paper tracker token, paper playmat, and damage counters. All of the cards in this set are brand new, with no returning cards from previous sets, which is pretty nice.
A lot of characters are returning from previous sets, but all of the cards feature some brand-new art that any Disney fan can fall in love with. From new songs from Tangeled to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , who are now becoming knights. This Starter Deck is certainly filled with some fun fright from the Pride Lands as Scar and his hyenas make their move. Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed are here with skills that can make sure you reign supreme in any match. The Lion King is not the only Disney film in this deck, as there are not one but three new Robin Hoods and even Disney classics like Pete. If that was not enough then Kronk, Yzma, and even Rudy are here to disrupt your opponent's groove. This was an excellent set with some surprising new Disney Lorcana additions that fans will appreciate. Shimmering Skies will arrive on August 9 at Local Card Shops and will be at retailers on August 23. Make sure to check out the entire Deck List below.
Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies – Emerald/Steel Deck List:
- Kronk – Head of Security x1
- Scar – Vengeful Lion x1
- Shenzi – Head Hyena x1
- Shenzi- Scar's Accomplice x2
- Yzma – Unjustly Treated x1
- Robin Hood – Timely Contestant x1
- Tug-of-War x1
- Little John – Camp Cook x3
- Ed – Hysterical Partygoer x1
- Robin Hood – Sneaky Sleuth x2
- Tropical Rainforest – Jaguar Lair x2
- Arthur – Wart x2
- Sleepy – Sluggish Knight
- Simba – Son of Mufasa x2
- Pete – Games Referee x2
- Food Fight! X2
- Zazu – Advisor to Mufasa z2
- Ed – Laughing Hyena x2
- Robin Hood – Archery Contestant x3
- Banzai – Taunting Hyena x3
- Ulf – Mime x3
- Night Howler Rage x2
- Hypnotic Deduction x3
- Simba – Lost Prince x3
- Rudy – Groove Disrupter 2
- Royal Guard – Bovine Protector x3
- Kronk – Unlicensed Investigator
- Heihei – Protective Rooster x2
- When Will My Life Begin? X3