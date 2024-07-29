Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger, the lion king

Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies – Scar Claims the Pride Lands

Step into the magical world of Disney Lorcana once more as a brand new set of cards are arirving soon with Shimmering Skies

Article Summary Discover Shimmering Skies, the newest set of Disney Lorcana cards arriving in stores this August.

Explore the Emerald/Steel Starter Deck with characters from The Lion King and The Emperor’s New Groove.

Enjoy brand-new card art featuring Scar, Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed, enhancing your gameplay experience.

Shimmering Skies set launches on August 9 in Local Card Shops and August 23 at retailers nationwide.

A new set of Disney Lorcana cards is upon us as Ravensburger brings Shimmering Skies to card shops and stores in August. To get fans ready for a dive back into the hit Disney Trading Card Game, Ravensburger has sent us some of the upcoming Starter Decks. We are cracking open the new Emerald/ Steel Starter Deck to see what mysteries lie inside, with a focus on The Lion King and The Emperor's New Groove. As usual, each of these Starter Decks includes 60 cards along with a game rules guide, paper tracker token, paper playmat, and damage counters. All of the cards in this set are brand new, with no returning cards from previous sets, which is pretty nice.

A lot of characters are returning from previous sets, but all of the cards feature some brand-new art that any Disney fan can fall in love with. From new songs from Tangeled to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , who are now becoming knights. This Starter Deck is certainly filled with some fun fright from the Pride Lands as Scar and his hyenas make their move. Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed are here with skills that can make sure you reign supreme in any match. The Lion King is not the only Disney film in this deck, as there are not one but three new Robin Hoods and even Disney classics like Pete. If that was not enough then Kronk, Yzma, and even Rudy are here to disrupt your opponent's groove. This was an excellent set with some surprising new Disney Lorcana additions that fans will appreciate. Shimmering Skies will arrive on August 9 at Local Card Shops and will be at retailers on August 23. Make sure to check out the entire Deck List below.

Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies – Emerald/Steel Deck List:

Kronk – Head of Security x1

Scar – Vengeful Lion x1

Shenzi – Head Hyena x1

Shenzi- Scar's Accomplice x2

Yzma – Unjustly Treated x1

Robin Hood – Timely Contestant x1

Tug-of-War x1

Little John – Camp Cook x3

Ed – Hysterical Partygoer x1

Robin Hood – Sneaky Sleuth x2

Tropical Rainforest – Jaguar Lair x2

Arthur – Wart x2

Sleepy – Sluggish Knight

Simba – Son of Mufasa x2

Pete – Games Referee x2

Food Fight! X2

Zazu – Advisor to Mufasa z2

Ed – Laughing Hyena x2

Robin Hood – Archery Contestant x3

Banzai – Taunting Hyena x3

Ulf – Mime x3

Night Howler Rage x2

Hypnotic Deduction x3

Simba – Lost Prince x3

Rudy – Groove Disrupter 2

Royal Guard – Bovine Protector x3

Kronk – Unlicensed Investigator

Heihei – Protective Rooster x2

When Will My Life Begin? X3

